The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is warning that it’s important to be careful during periods of extreme heat.

It’s noted by health officials that everyone is at risk of heat-related illness. However, infants, older adults, and people with pre-existing health conditions are most vulnerable.

If it’s hot out, they recommend paying close attention to how you and others around you feel. Officials suggest a check-in system for neighbours, family, and friends who may be at a higher risk because of the warm weather.

The health unit has a section on its website to educate people on heat-related illnesses.

Officials say being inside doesn’t necessarily protect everyone from the heat noting that indoor temperatures can also rise to unsafe levels. They suggest closing blinds during the day, if possible as well as opening doors and windows.

They continue that it’s important to remember during periods of extreme heat, just fans will not prevent heat-related illness so other steps need to be taken like taking a cold bath or shower or going to a space with air conditioning like a library.

If someone needs to be outside, health officials suggest taking it easy. They explain high humidity can increase air pollution levels so air quality could get worse the hotter it gets.

Officials suggest staying in the shade, taking frequent breaks, making sure sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 30 or above is applied, wearing a broad-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and lightweight, light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing.

Finally, officials say to stay hydrated. They add to avoid drinks that have alcohol, caffeine, or large amounts of sugar. They explain it’s important to start drinking water before you feel thirsty because that’s a sign of dehydration.