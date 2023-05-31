A month-long self-guided art tour kicks off in Huntsville on Thursday.

This year’s Huntsville Art Crawl features the work of more than 70 local artists in 33 downtown locations. The works are available for sale, with proceeds split between the artist and the business the art is displayed in.

“We’re so pleased to bring this event back again this year,” says Dan Watson, Executive Director of the Huntsville Festival of the Arts. “The Crawl is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the work of our talented local artists, support local businesses, have fun with friends & family, and explore Downtown Huntsville’s beautiful new streetscape design.”

Participants can also pick up a “passport” with a map of tour locations from any downtown business. Those cards can be stamped at any of the Art Crawl’s stops and turned in to enter a prize draw after five stamps. The first 30 people to enter will get $25 to be spent at downtown businesses.

The crawl runs from June 1 to 30, and features a number of events. Visit https://huntsvilleartcrawl.ca for more information.