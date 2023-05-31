Leah Walker, Executive Director of the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation (SMHF) says the donation from Stephen and Kathy Moulton is one of the largest in the foundation’s history.

Walker says the pair don’t want to disclose how much was donated because they have “modest ego, but generous hearts.”

In recognition of what will be an annual donation, the waiting room at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital will be named the Stephen and Kathy Moulton Emergency Department Waiting Area.

“It’s important to us to not only help purchase the equipment but to ensure the people using the equipment know we are here for them too,” said Stephen and Kathy. “We wouldn’t have the great care we do without them.”

Walker says the money will be used to purchase urgently needed equipment as well as support staff education and wellbeing.

“We’re proud to recognize Stephen and Kathy in this meaningful way,” says Walker, “When donors make an ongoing commitment to the hospital it allows us to better plan for future needs – of the hospital and of the community.”