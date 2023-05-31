Listen Live
FeaturedNews

Kirby’s Beach in Bracebridge closed after sewing needles found in water

By Mathew Reisler
kirby's beach park
Photo supplied by: Shane Copegog

The beach area at Kirby’s Beach Park in Bracebridge will be closed for at least two days according to Geoff Carleton, Director of Public Works, after sewing needles were found in the water.

sewing needles kirby's beach
Photo supplied by: Shane Copegog

Initially, Carleton says “30 or so” needles were found near the shoreline by a concerned resident who informed the town. However, after further investigation, more were found. 

Carleton adds the park, playground, washroom, and picnic tables will stay open. Only the beach area will be closed off. 

“With any concern for safety, we take it seriously,” says Carleton. 

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is also involved in the investigation. “In situations like this, we connect with the Bracebridge detachment and they work with us,” says Carleton.

He adds town staff will increase site inspection and maintenance at the park.

The hope, Carleton continues, is the increased presence will prevent this from happening again.

Town officials say whether at Kirby’s Beach Park or any other park, if anything suspicious is found, report it to the town or to the OPP. 

