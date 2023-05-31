The Town of Bracebridge has dished out close to $44,000 to support area festivals and community development.

Mayor Rick Maloney was on-hand to present the ceremonial cheques to the successful organizations.

The recipients of the Event Tourism Grant are:

$5,000 for the Bracebridge Business Improvement Area’s annual Fire and Ice Festival which took place in Jan.

$5,000 to Muskoka Arts and Crafts (MAC) for the MAC Summer Show happening on July 14 to 16.

$5,000 for the annual Muskoka Marathon which takes place on Sept. 30.

$2,500 to the Muskoka Limberettes Gymnastics Club for the Muskoka Classic Gymnastics Competition which took place in Jan.

$2,500 to Muskoka Pride for the Muskoka Pride Festival and Parade from July 22 to 30;

$2,500 to Community Living South Muskoka for Music at the Meadows on Aug. 26.

$2,000 to the Pine Tree Quilters’ Guild for the Muskoka Quilt Show taking place on June 2 and 3.

$2,000 to PRISM Productions for PRISM Theatre in the Park happening this fall.

Town officials explain the aim of the grant is to support festivals that bring people to the area who, in turn, support the area’s economy. It’s estimated that the awarded events bring around 27,000 people to Bracebridge.

The Community Grant recipients are:

$2,100 to the Muskoka Indigenous Friendship Centre to initiate monthly Indigenous-focused workshops.

$2,100 to the Muskoka Swimming Club Inc. to assist with swim meet costs.

$2,000 to the Bracebridge Farmers Market to provide entertainment and signage to increase market visitation.

$2,000 to the Dads of Muskoka for improvements to the disc golf course.

$2,000 to Hospice Muskoka for develop and implement a digital and physical marketing strategy.

$2,000 to the Muskoka Limberettes Gymnastics Club for equipment replacements.

$1,550 to MiND-AID Muskoka to assist with costs to deliver SafeTalk Suicide Prevention training.

$1,500 to the YWCA of Muskoka to help support the cost of the Girlz Unplugged summer day camp.

$1,490 to the Muskoka Paddle Club for the purchase of a 16’ family-sized canoe.

$500 to Safe Quiet Lakes to support outreach and education programming; and

$120 to the Bracebridge Agricultural Society to sponsor prizes for youth division in six categories at the Fall Fair

“The Town of Bracebridge is committed to community health and vitality, and on behalf of the town, I am proud to present this funding to the organizations that are making a difference in our community,” says Mayor Rick Maloney.