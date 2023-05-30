June 1 will mark the beginning of Ontario Bike Month and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is encouraging residents to pop on a helmet and go for a ride.

“Bike Month is the perfect time to (re)discover the joy of riding a bike,” says Christine Bushey, Manager of SMDHU’s Chronic Disease and Prevention Program. “Cycling is a healthy, low-impact form of exercise for all ages and can fit easily into one’s daily routine and can be used when commuting to work, visiting friends or running light errands.”

When possible, officials with SMDHU say leaving the car at home and taking the bike instead is a good way to protect the environment.

They also suggest students bike to school when they can.

“Not only will students and families benefit from increased outdoor physical activity, but biking to school may also help make school zones safer by decreasing traffic congestion, and the reduced number of vehicles can improve air quality around the school,” says Bushey.

It’s noted by the officials that anyone under 18 years old has to wear a helmet. They add they still recommend anyone older than that wear a helmet, too.