A traffic stop on Hwy. 11 on May 28 just before midnight ended with four people being charged.

Provincial Constable Dana Morris says the accused, three from Brampton and one from Bradford, were stopped for speeding along Hwy. 11 in Huntsville.

Police say an investigation then uncovered a loaded handgun,a baton and 582.5 grams of methamphetamine, 46 grams of crack cocaine, and 67 grams of suspected fentanyl. Morris says all the items were seized.

The four face 11 different charges including possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, among other charges.

Three of the accused were held pending their bailing hearing while the other was released on an undertaking.