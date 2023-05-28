The return to an in-person walk has brought thousands of dollars for the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka.

A lofty fundraising goal of $75,000 was set for the walk. As of Sunday morning, 75 percent – $56,306 – has been raised.

The walk raised just over $60,000 last year.

“I’m excited to see everybody and see the support the community is giving,” says Emily Tingey, Community Engagement Coordinator.

- Advertisement -

The walk was held Saturday afternoon at Memorial Park in Bracebridge. A couple of hundred people attended and marched through downtown on separate two and five kilometre walks. Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith and Bracebridge Deputy Mayor Brenda Rhodes kicked off the event with a ribbon cutting.

Town Crier Bruce Kruger was also on hand and gave a rousing speech just before the walks heading down Manitoba St.

“Every single cent goes back into Muskoka,” says Tingey. More specifically, the money will be used to boost the society’s support groups, counselling programs, and the other resources they offer.

Tingey points out the society has to fundraise for a large portion of its operating costs adding the walk is one of their biggest fundraisers.

While the walk is over, the opportunity to donate is not. Tingey says people can contribute to the walk’s fundraising goal until July 1 by donating through the society’s website.