Lakeland Solutions will install 40 electric vehicle charging stations in our region, with help from the federal government.

The company says that over the next two years, the chargers will be built in high traffic areas throughout Lakeland’s shareholder municipalities of Huntsville, Bracebridge, Burk’s Falls, Parry Sound, Sundridge, and Magnetawan.

Officials say it’ll include three levels of chargers for different charge times, to address range anxiety for people staying in or passing through the area.

The feds are providing $1.15-million of the $3-million price tag, while Lakeland foots the bill for the rest.

“The goal of this EV installation program is to install and maintain the most reliable and fastest network of electrical vehicle charging stations under our Lakeland Take Charge marketing banner,” says Lakeland COO Vince Kulchycki.