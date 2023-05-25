Support staff at the Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) have a new collective agreement.

At its May 23 meeting, the board ratified local terms for workers at CUPE Local 997, which represents custodial, maintenance, office, and technical staff, as well as educational assistants.

The agreement includes a wage increase, an extra float day to reflect the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, and updates to the posting and placement of educational assistants.

It comes after a long negotiation process starting in September and tentatively settled in April.

“We are pleased to have labour stability with our CUPE Local 997 staff for the duration of this agreement,” says TLDSB Board Chair Bruce Reain.