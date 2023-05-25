You might not want to wait to hit the gas pump.

Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy says Central to Eastern Ontario’s wholesale gas prices went up an average of $0.05 per litre on Thursday, with another $0.03 slated for Friday.

“Depending on the region, [the increase] ranges from four cents to nine cents,” says McTeague. “The bigger cities being nine cents, the smaller cities being four cents, and often in the evenings down to zero cents.”

McTeague says Friday’s 166.9-cent average will be the highest we’ve seen since November of last year. He adds that prices are expected to rise even higher later this summer as Canadians take to the roads in decade-high numbers.