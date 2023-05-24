A total of $175,000 has been contributed to help with the future Muskoka Lumber Community Centre (MLCC).

“It’s no surprise to me that when we live in the heart of Muskoka, folks are more than willing to help support what is a great transitional and generational project for our town,” said Bracebridge Mayor Rick Maloney during an announcement Wednesday in front of the MLCC.

The majority were for the Coulson Family Bracebridge Library.

Conklin’s Construction will contribute $40,000 over 20 years for naming rights to the media lab

Santa’s Village will contribute $35,000 over 20 years for naming rights to the children’s craft room

Connor Ryan – Investment and Wealth Advisor RBC Dominion Securities, contributing $35,000 over 15 years for naming rights to a changeroom in the Proline Rentals Fieldhouse

Jeffrey and Marsha Smart will contribute $20,000 over 15 years for naming rights to the boardroom

White Pine Contracting will contribute $20,000 over 20 years for naming rights to the community lounge

Rena Liebster will contribute $15,000 over 20 years for naming rights to a tutorial room.

Also, Muskoka Royale is donating $10,000 to the MLCC project.

Maloney pointed out that sponsorship opportunities for businesses and individuals are still available through EngageBracebridge.ca.

Maloney said the mild winter was great for Aquicon Construction because it allowed them to get the structural steel in place. He added work is underway on the internal aspect of the MLCC.

“We’re really pleased where the timeline is right now,” he said.

According to Maloney, the MLCC is still on target to open in Aug. 2024.