A 10-lot industrial subdivision could soon be built on a 14-acre lot off Industrial Dr. in Gravenhurst.

In his May 16 report to council, Andrew Stacey, Director of Infrastructure Services, explained nine of the lots would be served by a new road while one will be connected to Industrial Dr.

Each lot would be one acre in size with the building footprint ranging from 7,858 sq. ft. to 21,528 sq. ft. Each would be pre-serviced with municipal water.

Stacey estimated the work will cost around $6 million. “Once the detailed design is performed it is expected that the overall price will be reduced rather significantly,” added Stacey. He said town staff will search for potential grant opportunities, too.

He explained what is proposed would be similar to what Taylor Crt. in Bracebridge is like.

Stacey said staff have been discussing the idea with the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor) and they have shown “favourable interest” in funding the project.

The idea is the lots would be sold to businesses as a way to create employment.

Stacey told council that they’ve already heard interest from people in the community. “Given the low inventory of serviced industrial lands within Gravenhurst, that proceeding to the detailed design stage and researching grant opportunities would be an appropriate and proactive approach to meeting a demand that is anticipated to grow, especially as the community itself continues to grow,” he said in his report.

“We look forward to hearing more about it,” said Mayor Heidi Lorenz.

Council directed staff to work on a business plan and funding strategy for the project. A follow-up report will be discussed by council at a later date.