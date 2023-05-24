The eight-year-old jerseys the Huntsville Hawks box and field lacrosse players are wearing need to be replaced.

The team has set a goal of $20,000 for its annual tag day fundraiser.

The fundraiser will be held on May 27 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. in front of:

The Family Place Restaurant at 1 King William St.

Shoppers Drug Mart 51 King William St.

Metro 70 King William St.

Canadian Tire at 77 King William St.

BMO at 91 King William St.

Parmasave 29 Main St. E.

The Little Place by the Lights at 76 Main St. E.

Home Hardware at 2 Cann St.

FreshCo at 12 Cann St.

Walmart at 111 Howland Dr.

Bullock’s Your Independent Grocer 131 Howland Dr.

Freshmart at 29 S. Mary Lake Rd. in Port Sydney

Home Hardware at Hwy. 11 at S. Mary Lake Rd. in Port Sydney

While cash will be accepted, Natasha Nieder, Director of Sponsorship and Fundraising, says the team has introduced a touchless way to donate. “It is becoming less and less common for people to carry cash nowadays,” notes Nieder.

“We want to ensure our players can proudly represent Huntsville when playing at a provincial level,” says Keri Black, President of the Huntsville District Minor Lacrosse Association. “We appreciate that this is a mighty goal, but we hope with the incredible generosity and support from our community, it will bring us that much closer.”