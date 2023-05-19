A series of free physical activity programming aimed for 2SLGBTQ+ is being done as a partnership between the Town of Bracebridge and Muskoka Pride.

The five-session series is being held every Thursday in June at the Bracebridge Sportsplex starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be a different theme every week.

Those interested can register by calling 705-645-3037 ext. 3704 or register online.

Town officials say it’s thanks to the support of ParticipACTION Community Challenge.

“We are proud to partner with the Town of Bracebridge to offer programming for the 2SLGBTQ+ community,” says Shawn Forth with Muskoka Pride. “There are a lot of individuals who are apprehensive about participating in recreation programs for fear of judgement and isolation. The Recreation for EveryBody initiative provides a safe, inclusive space for everyone to take part in health and wellness.”

Officials explain the ParticipACTION Community Challenge is a national physical activity and sports initiative that encourages everyone in Canada to get active as they hunt for the country’s most active community. The organization is providing funding through the federal government’s Community Sport for All Initiative.

“The Town of Bracebridge is committed to supporting community vibrancy, health and well-being,” says Mayor Rick Maloney. “We are proud to partner with Muskoka Pride on this inclusive, welcoming initiative to create a safe space for all of our 2SLBGTQ+ community patrons.”