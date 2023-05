The Swing Bridge on Main St. in Huntsville was closed for a short period of time Thursday after a single-vehicle crash.

The area has since been re-opened.

Provincial Constable Dana Morris tells the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom the lone occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It’s not known yet how the crash happened.

Morris asks anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Huntsville detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.