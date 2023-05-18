Officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) say rain is forecasted heading into the weekend and water levels in the area are expected to slightly increase.

However, they should remain within their normal ranges for this time of the year. They add that some areas still have higher-than-normal levels.

Officials say the forecast is calling for between 30 and 40 mm. of rain Friday and Saturday.

They advise caution for boaters, adding wakes can cause damage to shorelines and shoreline property.

While water levels are within their normal ranges, officials are urging caution around bodies of water, especially for children and pets.