The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada is awarding the Gravenhurst Fire Department $29,791 to purchase new equipment.

According to Fire Chief Jared Cayley, they will be buying a 30 and 40 lb. washer/extractor

The equipment will be used to quickly clean firefighters’ personal protective equipment so time not in the field is minimized. Cayley says it will ensure all firefighters have clean, service-ready gear when they respond to a call.

“We are extremely grateful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada and our local Firehouse Subs in Orillia for providing us with this grant and positively impacting our community,” said Cayley. “We are so grateful to be given the tools needed to continue to keep the citizens of Gravenhurst safe and protected.”

According to the Town of Gravenhurst, the foundation has awarded 319 grants worth close to $3 million to public safety organizations since 2015.