The Town of Bracebridge’s Public Works department is hosting a food drive in support of the Manna Food Bank for National Public Works Week.

The food drive runs from May 21 to 27.

Town officials ask for non-perishable food and baby items to be dropped off at the municipal office at 1000 Taylor Crt., the Bracebridge Sportsplex, or the Bracebridge Library.

“This National Public Works Week, I encourage everyone to take the opportunity to learn about the vital role our public works teams play in keeping our town moving,” said Mayor Rick Maloney. “Our valuable team members not only maintain road infrastructure, sidewalks and facilities but are often the first ones responding when faced with an emergency and severe weather impacts.”

The theme of the week this year is “connecting the world through public works.”

Town officials say the week is aimed to highlight the way public works professionals connect communities physically through infrastructure and inspirationally through service, like being there during flooding emergencies.