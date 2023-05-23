An emergency road closure is happening on Muskoka Rd. 169 in Muskoka Lakes starting Monday, May 29 at 7 a.m. until June 2 at the same time.

The road will be closed in both directions during the closure.

According to officials with the District of Muskoka, it’s because of a failed culvert. It’s located about 1 km from Muskoka Rd. 169 on Medora Lake Rd. They add because of the “complexity of the installation,” they can’t allow single-lane traffic through.

Two detours have been set up. For northbound traffic, officials say to continue north on Muskoka Rd. 169 to Muskoka Rd. 38, then merge onto Hwy. 400 north, exit onto 189 Lake Joseph Rd., and continue until turning right on Muskoka Rd. 169.

For those travelling southbound: when arriving at the intersection between Hwy. 118 and Muskoka Rd. 169, continue right onto Muskoka Rd. 169, turn left on Lake Joseph Rd., then merge onto Hwy. 400 S. and then take exit 177 at Muskoka Rd. 38, follow Muskoka Rd. 38 and exit back onto Muskoka Rd. 169.