A handful of businesses in Bracebridge and Gravenhurst have been approved by their respective town councils for improvement grants.

15 businesses in Gravenhurst will split just under $75,000 while three in Bracebridge were approved by town council.

The Gravenhurst projects include:

$12,882.50 for 181 Bay St.

$10,565 for the Blue Willow Tea Shop at 900 Bay St.

$7,837.50 for Strata Walth at 1120 Bay St.

$7,500 for T. Burtch Holdings at 1120 Bay St.

$6,487.50 for the Boston Pizza at 1100 Bay St.

$5,957.42 Pharmasave at 125 Steamship Bay Rd.

$4,198.77 for The Shipyards 908 Bay St.

$4,027.24 for Essence of Spice 260 Muskoka Rd. S.

$4,000 for The Patio at 192 Muskoka Rd. N.

$3,182.50 Inn on Bay at 291 Bay St.

$2.562.50 for 390 Bay St.

$1,500 for Muskoka Wharf Condominiums at 110 Steamship Bay Rd.

$1,154.50 for Blooming Muskoka at 141 Muskoka Rd. S.

$985.25 for the Muskoka Discovery Centre at 275 Steamship Bay Rd.

$672.50 for Pampered by the Bay at 100 Muskoka Rd.

A detailed rundown of what the money will be used for is on the town’s website.

The money comes through the town’s Community Improvement Plan (CIP) funding. The program’s goals are to make sure the properties in Gravenhurst’s urban core are kept in good shape and meet the proper requirements.

- Advertisement -

“The Community Improvement Program is a great way for the town to support people wanting to improve their property,” said Mayor Heidi Lorenz.

Since being established 11 years ago, over $11 million has been distributed through the CIP program.

Meanwhile, in Bracebridge, the three businesses getting money are:

$8,000 to Ontario Ltd. at 695 Muskoka Rd. (half of the money is a grant, the other half is a loan)

$7,286.30 to Knead Pizza at 99a Manitoba St. (half grant, half loan)

$882.50 to Tea on the 45th at 33 Manitoba St. (all grant)

The three businesses follow the 32 that were awarded close to $100,000 in 2022 to help revitalize Bracebridge businesses.