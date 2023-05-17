The Ontario Public Works Association (OPWA) has given a top honour to the District of Muskoka and the Town of Huntsville for their joint work on the Diggin’ Downtown project.

They were given the Public Works Project of the Year Award.

The project, which started in March 2021 and wrapped up in Oct. 2022, saw downtown Huntsville torn apart to upgrade the sidewalks, streetlights, and roads as well as make the downtown core more accessible for pedestrians.

District officials explain the award is given to celebrate “exceptional management, administration, collaboration, and partnerships” that contribute to the success of public works projects.

- Advertisement -

“The Diggin’ Downtown project exemplifies what can be achieved through effective collaboration, partnerships, and strong relationships,” said James Steele, the district’s Commissioner of Engineering and Public Works. “We are honoured to receive this prestigious award. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. It will inspire us to continue pushing boundaries and delivering innovative solutions for our community.”

Huntsville won a marketing award in Dec. 2022 for the project.

“It is an incredible honour for the Diggin’ Downtown team to receive industry recognition from the OPWA,” said Tarmo Uukkivi, Huntsville’s Director of Operations and Protective Services. “This project highlights what can be achieved when collaboration between upper and lower tier is emphasized. From strategic communications to strong relationships, both the town and district staff had a role to play in making this project such a success.”

Officials say the award will be presented at a future district council meeting.