Gravenhurst’s new Recreation, Parks, and Trails Master Plan will guide the town in developing those three areas over the next decade.

The plan includes short, medium, and long-term recommendations. There are 73 that follow five overarching goals: inclusive recreation for everyone, outdoor opportunities year-round, a connected and engaged community, healthy, green and sustainable, and innovation and service excellence.

“These goals are designed to reflect the expectations shared by the community during our public consultation,” said Shawna Patterson, Interim Director of Recreation. “In addition, staff will continue to engage with the public throughout the implementation of the recommendations where communication and input are required.”

The town set aside $100,000 to develop the plan in the 2022 budget. Monteith Brown Planning Consultants was chosen to oversee the project.

“Priority and timing have been identified for each recommendation, which has a phased implementation to ensure the plan is financially achievable,” said Patterson. “Many recommendations involve creating or updating policies and practices. Several recommendations will have cost implications, which we will address through the annual budget process. The plan is a living document and will be reviewed and adapted annually to remain current.”

The plan has been posted on the Engage Gravenhurst website.

Ahead of the plan being approved, an open house was held in April at the Gravenhurst Centennial Centre.

“Planning for our future is important and this document will help guide us as we go forward,” said Mayor Heidi Lorenz. “I want to thank our residents, community organizations, council members, and town staff for their input into creating the plan.”

According to Patterson’s May 16 report to council, the last time town council worked on a similar plan was in 1992.