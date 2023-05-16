Eight students will receive funding to continue their musical endeavours thanks to the Muskoka Men of Song’s Sean Kelly Bursary Program.

Simon Johnson, a grade 12 student, studies violin at the Suzuki School of Music in Huntsville and piano at the Joyful Sounds Music Studio. It’s noted in a media release from the Muskoka Men of Song that Johnson has previously played at their concerts as well as at the Huntsville Music Festivals at some retirement homes in Muskoka.

Margot Johnson, a grade 11 student, is a violinist who her instructors say is a pleasure to watch and is determined to improve.

Tessa Johnson, a grade nine student, studies violin at the Suzuki School of Music. She has already progressed to a more advanced stage of learning to play the violin. She recently won the top prize at the Huntsville Music Festival.

Beniah Good, a grade 11 student, studies piano and harmony. His instructor says it’s rare for a student to be like Beniah who’s described as “exceptionally bright, musically intuitive, and creative.”

Javan Good, a grade nine student, studies flute and piano at the Muskoka Music Academy. He has previously played concerts for seniors and is part of the band at his church. Good has also performed at multiple Muskoka Men of Song concerts.

Shiloah Good, a grade eight student, studies violin. She is considered “proficient” with the violin by her instructor and is committed to always improving. She plays at special events at her church and with her family.

Huxley Good, a grade seven student, studies piano at the Muskoka Music Academy. He studies at the academy along with his brothers who his instructors say are all a “delight to teach.”

Theo Sternberg, a grade six student, does not study a specific instrument. His instructor says he’s progressed quickly. Sternberg has already appeared in a few Muskoka Men of Song concerts.

All the bursary winners will perform during a concert on June 2 at the Pinegrove Fellowship Church in Bracebridge and at the Christmas concert on Dec. 8 at the Gravenhurst Opera House.

The concerts are the two major events held by the Muskoka Men of Song every year. All the proceeds from both shows go to support the bursary program.

The Sean Kelly Bursary Program was started in 1990 in honour of the late Sean Kelly. He was a founding member of the Muskoka Men of Song.