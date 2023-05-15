A couple of second-year Aircraft Maintenance students at Canadore College finished one-two at a recent Skills Ontario competition.

Emma Chilton, from Bracebridge, and Connor Laroque, from Clayton, Ont., at what college officials say is the largest skills competition in Canada.

They add that Chilton is the first female student from Canadore to win gold at a provincial contest. She studies at the Aviation Campus in North Bay.

“During the cylinder bore measurement exercise, the advantage of learning at Canadore become evident as I had done the job in my first and second years,” said Chilton. “Hainvg the opportunity to compete for Canadore has prepared me for any situation that I may encounter in the field.”

Chilton now moves on to represent Canadore at a national skills competition, to be held later this month in Winnipeg.

Laroque added that the hands-on experience she got at Canadore made sure she was prepared for the competition.

College officials explain Skills Ontario is a non-profit organization that promotes careers in the skilled trades and the technology sector.

With files from Richard Coffin