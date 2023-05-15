A 50-year-old has been charged after his pick-up truck collided with a motorcycle in Bracebridge.

That 37-year-old biker was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says it happened at 9:50 a.m. on May 13 on Hwy. 118 near Ashley Ln. She explains the truck driver was charged under the Provincial Offenses Act.

“May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police is asking all road users to be extra vigilant when encountering motorcycles,” says Bigley. “Motorcycles are smaller and it can be difficult to gauge their rate of speed. Please provide extra space for motorcycles while travelling and always err on the side of caution when making turning movements around them.”