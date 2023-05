A 30-year-old had to be airlifted to an area trauma hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while a 37-year-old was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) flipped in Bracebridge.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on May 13 near Chrysler Rd.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says the pair were riding the ATV on a private trail when the driver lost control, left the trail, and rolled the ATV.