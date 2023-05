The fire danger rating in Muskoka has been upgraded to high ahead of a forecasted warm weather weekend.

“Even though some low-lying areas are still wet, the ground cover is drying quickly,” the Gravenhurst Fire Department says in a social media post.

The department spent just over three hours battling a 1.4-hectare fire on Hwy. 11 S. near Bethune Dr. S. Wednesday afternoon.

A daytime burn ban is still in effect meaning open-air fires are only allowed between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.