Joyce Burns won $654,526.10 in the April 22 Lottario draw.

The Bracebridge native said she’s been playing the lottery for years but this was her first time winning.

“I saw the words ‘big winner’ and didn’t believe it,” she recalled. “It was shocking.”

Burns explained she scanned her ticket early in the morning so she had to wake her son up to tell him the good news. “He said, ‘wait, what?’ so I scanned it in front of him so he could see for himself,” said Burns. “Then I called my sister. She thought something was wrong because I called her so early.”

With the winnings, Burns said she plans to pay some bills and invest and maybe go on a vacation.

“Of all the people that play, I am that one winner,” she said with a smile.