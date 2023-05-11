The Beaver Creek Institution Community Service Volunteer Group has partnered with Lake of Bays to help clean up the township’s cemeteries and parks.

Township officials say the group comprises “carefully selected individuals in the final stages of their rehabilitation who have shown dedication to offering meaningful community services and will be supervised by a correctional officer from the Beaver Creek Institute.”

They explain the partnership is a cost-effective way to maintain public spaces. The officials note the only cost of the work is buying lunch for the volunteers.

The aim is to have the public spaces tidied up in time for the Victoria Day long weekend. Officials say the volunteer group is expected to return in May to help with other projects.

The group was created by the institution as a way to facilitate the supervised reintegration of offenders back into society by having them support community projects. Officials point out that Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, and Huntsville have participated in the program.

The Beaver Creek Institution is based in Gravenhurst.

A video was posted to the township’s YouTube page showing the volunteers’ work at Dwight Beach dock.