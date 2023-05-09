Ontario Fish and Wildlife is encouraging residents to give their moms the gift of fishing this Mother’s Day.

The provincial government is holding another free fishing weekend on May 13 and 14 to mark the occasion. During those days anyone that lives in Ontario will be able to go out fishing without having to purchase a license.

The province hosts free fishing weekends annually for Mother’s and Father’s Day.

There will still be some rules that have to be followed like having a piece of government-issued ID with your name and date of birth on it, like a driver’s license or health card. Also, the catch and possession limits of a “conservation” fishing license still need to be followed. A one-day “sport” license will be needed for anyone wanting to be able to catch more.

Mother’s Day is one of four times annually when fishing is free in Ontario. The other times are in mid-Feb., Father’s Day weekend in June, and the first week of July.

With files from Steve Berard