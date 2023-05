The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says $60 was stolen from a donation box at a Gravenhurst business.

The shop is located at Bethune Dr. near Winewood Ave.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says an employee noticed someone had broken in by smashing a window. She says it’s believed to have happened between May 6 and 7.

She asks anyone with information to call the Bracebridge OPP at 888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.