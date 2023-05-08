While water levels are higher than normal, officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) expect that they will decline over the next week.

They say that the current weather forecast calls for average seasonal temperatures and minimal rain over the next two weeks. Coupled with the decreasing runoff from the significant rain the area saw between April 28 and May 2, officials believe the water levels will continue to decline.

However, they note that water levels and river flows are still higher than normal for the time being. Notably, they say some areas of the Muskoka River are unusually high.

Officials advise caution if on the water, pointing out that boat traffic when water levels are high can cause damage to shoreline property.

- Advertisement -

Also, they say to keep a close eye on children and pets when near bodies of water citing how banks and shorelines can be slippery and unstable.

According to officials, anyone that has been affected by flooding in the past should continue to take the necessary precautions to ensure their property is safe.