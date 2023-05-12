DRIFT Mural Co., based in Ottawa, has been chosen to paint three murals on the side of the Norwood Theatre on Manitoba St. in downtown Bracebridge.

Anaϊs Labrèque and Dominic Laporte, the co-founding members, were among the 13 applications submitted.

“The design concept for the mural panels represents the essence of the Bracebridge community, the heart of Muskoka, through three panels symbolizing water, air, and land,” writes Labrèque and Laporte in their submission to the town’s Public Arts Advisory Committee. “The panels are designed to work on their own as well as seamlessly blend into each other, creating a cohesive and unified representation of the region. Our aim was to highlight the local culture through the use of nature-inspired symbols that will evoke a sense of belonging in those who view this public artwork, whether they be residents or visitors.”

Jennifer Clancy, Manager of Economic Development, explains in a May 3 report to the town’s Planning and Development Committee that the murals will be 14 ft. by 16 ft. and should last at least 10 years. It’s possible it could last longer, she added, if properly sealed.

She pointed out that DRIFT is experienced with outdoor murals. The proposal submitted by DRIFT lists over 50 murals they have done in places like Ottawa, Toronto, Mexico, and Michigan.

While council has approved moving forward, a finalized contract still needs to be worked out by the town, DRIFT, and Mitchell Enterprises Inc., who own and operate the Norwood. Clancy says once that’s done, the earliest DRIFT would be able to start work is the end of Aug. or early Sept. 2023. In DRIFT’s proposal, they estimate it will take about a month to complete the murals.

It’s estimated the project will cost just over $25,000, which includes a proposed $13,575 fee going to DRIFT that would also cover the cost of materials.

Mayor Rick Maloney thanked the committee, town staff, and Gina and Brian Mitchell for being so open to collaboration during the process. He called the side of the Norwood a “great canvas for the community,” adding how happy he is the project is moving forward.