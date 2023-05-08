The Town of Gravenhurst will be sending out a test alert through the Voyent Alert! system on Wednesday, May 10 at 2 p.m.

The alert, which will only go out to Gravenhurst residents, will follow a similar test being done by the province for its Alert Ready system.

The province’s test is also scheduled for Wednesday at 12:55 p.m.

The free Voyent Alert! app is available on Android and iPhones. It sends emergency alerts based on the location of the user’s phone. The District of Muskoka launched the app in March 2021.