The 14th annual Hike for Hospice was a reflection of the “amazing, incredible” community that continues to support Hospice Huntsville.

Prior to the event, which was held Sunday afternoon at River Mill Park in Huntsville, the fundraising goal was set at $50,000. While the final total isn’t known yet, Melissa Polischuk, Fund Development and Public Relations Coordinator, says they know they surpassed that amount.

“It was an incredible turnout,” she says of the hike.

While the organization does receive government funding for 40 percent of its general operating costs, Polischuk says they still have to fundraise around $1,800 a day just to keep the doors open. “When we have fundraising events such as the Hike for Hospice, it is critical that we raise that money for end-of-life care in our community and really for direct patient care,” she adds.

- Advertisement -

Polischuk explains the money goes towards things like paying various bills, buying groceries, and buying new and maintaining current pieces of equipment.

“A huge, huge heartfelt thank you to everyone in our community that supports Hospice Huntsville, that has supported the Hike for Hospice,” says Polischuk. “We truly are a house and a home that the community has built and continues to really support and make the home flourish.”

Polischuk says those wanting to donate still can by visiting Hospice’s website, calling them at 705-789-6878, or visiting them in person at 100 Frank Miller Dr. in Huntsville.