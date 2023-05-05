Ontario is spending $3.3 million so more visitors can enjoy Algonquin Park.

The money, announced Friday, May 5, is to allow for more overnight camping and improved visitor experience on trails.

The province says the investment will support the construction of eight new roofed accommodations at Mew Lake Campground (four yurts and four cabins). It will also allow the replacement of bridges near Rock Lake and Pog Lake campgrounds, plus road improvements along Hwy. 60.

Further to that, three additional yurts at Mew Lake will be “updated,” according to the province, to offer modern camping amenities.

“In 2022, Ontario Parks recorded more than 12.1 million visits and overnight camping grew by nine percent over 2021, which shows the increasing demand for our beautiful provincial parks,” said David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. “Building more roofed accommodations and bridges are an important part of ensuring visitors can enjoy a memorable experience at Algonquin Provincial Park year-round.”

The investment into Algonquin is part of the province’s ongoing $41.7 million investment over the next two years to upgrade and maintain Ontario Parks infrastructure.

With files from Stephen Petrick