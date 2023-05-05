With just over a month to go until Fire Chief Murray Medley with the Bracebridge Fire Department is set to retire, he was won a prestigious award from the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs (OAFC).

He was presented with the Alf Stone Award Thursday night at the OAFC Conference and Trade Show in Mississauga.

According to the OAFC’s website, the award is given to someone who exhibits professionalism, demonstrates initiative and innovation in improving public fire safety, leads by example, serves the greater good, and influences others. The award is named after Alf Stone who was a “long-standing OAFC partner and loyal supporter,” according to their website. They add he was known as a leader, mentor, and hard worker, among other things.

“To say that I was shocked by this recognition would be an understatement,” says Medley. “It is an absolute honour to be recognized with the Alf Stone Award from the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs. I have cherished every day of my time with the Bracebridge Fire Department and have had the opportunity to work with so many amazing colleagues. My success in this role is entirely due to the ongoing support and success of the entire Town of Bracebridge team. I am so proud of what we have accomplished together, and it has been a privilege to serve the community.”

“I can think of no one more deserving of the Alf Stone Award,” says Mayor Rick Maloney. “Murray’s professionalism, enthusiasm, dedication, and vision over his 45-year career with Bracebridge Fire has contributed to it being the future-ready department it is today. Chief’s passion for fire services and his team grows every day, and his commitment to supporting the team and leading by example is a true representation of him as a leader.”

It was announced in Feb. 2023 that Medley would be retiring at the end of June 2023 after nearly five decades with the fire department, including 16 as fire chief.

“It’s been a hell of a ride and I’ve enjoyed every minute,” said Medley during that month’s council meeting.