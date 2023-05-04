The boots are laced for this year’s Hike for Hospice.

Participants will take to Huntsville’s River Mill Park at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, for a one or five-kilometre walk in support of Hospice Huntsville.

Melissa Polischuk with the organization says it’s a crucial event, as they need to fundraise upwards of $1,800 per day just to stay open.

“Hike for Hospice is our largest fundraising event of the year,” says Polischuk. “Our goal is to raise at least $50,000, which is actually critical to the operating of Hospice Huntsville and all of our programs and services.”

According to Polischuk, the event kicks off National Palliative Care Week, and thousands of people across Canada will also be hiking for their own local hospices.

She asks anyone interested in participating to pre-register at Hospice Huntsville’s website or by calling 705-789-6878.

“We’re very excited that we’re able to have another in-person event this year, and as an added bonus, it’s going to be forecasted as sunshine and warm weather on Sunday,” says Polischuk.