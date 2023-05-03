A Bracebridge church is making a hopeful last push towards bringing over a family of Syrian refugees.

Knox Presbyterian Church has started another scrap metal drive, as part of a joint effort with Bracebridge United Church to bring the Janbali family to Bracebridge. The two parents and four children are relatives of the Khaled family which came to town in 2017.

Ann Swan with the BUC/Knox Refugee Partnership says after two years of fundraising, they’re less than $5,000 away from having the necessary funds.

“We’re hoping that this could be our final scrap metal drive because it might just take us to the goal of $80,000. Or even maybe over a little bit, which would be wonderful,” says Swan. “We’ve always done very well in the past, so we’re hoping this drive will do just as well as we’ve done before.”

Swan says previous scrap drives have raised a combined $7,135 towards the effort. She adds they’ll take anything metal except for propane tanks, and residents can drop scrap off at a bin in the church’s parking lot at 120 Taylor Rd. for the next few weeks.

“It’s a great time right now because a lot of people are cleaning up their properties, cleaning out the garage, finding scrap metal they want to get rid of,” says Swan. “And this is a great way to it, a very worthy cause.”

According to Swan, the Janbalis’ refugee application was approved by the federal government earlier this year. She says all that’s left now is for them to be interviewed by Canadian officials in Iraq, and for the churches to finish raising the $80,000.

Swan adds that the family is weary of the delays but still hopeful, and the churches hope to bring them over before the end of the year. To make a direct donation, visit the partnership’s website.