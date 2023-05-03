Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsTwo in hospital after Hwy 400 crash
FeaturedNews

Two in hospital after Hwy 400 crash

By Martin Halek
Richard Coffin
Photo credit: Vista Radio Ltd.

Two people have been injured in a morning crash on Hwy 400 southbound.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says around 6:21 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in Georgian Bay Township between Hidden Glen Rd. and Joe Kings Rd. According to police, a single vehicle went off the wet highway, hit a rock, and flipped upside down.

Officials say EMS and Fire Services freed the trapped occupants, a 36-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man from Midland. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver was charged in relation to the crash.

Police remind drivers to “check your vehicle tires and mechanical fitness before heading out on the roadway.” The highway was closed for around three hours Wednesday morning but has since reopened.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News