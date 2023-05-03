Two people have been injured in a morning crash on Hwy 400 southbound.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says around 6:21 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in Georgian Bay Township between Hidden Glen Rd. and Joe Kings Rd. According to police, a single vehicle went off the wet highway, hit a rock, and flipped upside down.

Officials say EMS and Fire Services freed the trapped occupants, a 36-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man from Midland. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver was charged in relation to the crash.

Police remind drivers to “check your vehicle tires and mechanical fitness before heading out on the roadway.” The highway was closed for around three hours Wednesday morning but has since reopened.