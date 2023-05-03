Only two days after the Greater Metro Jr. ‘A’ Hockey League (GMHL) announced the South Muskoka Shield would not be allowed to play during the upcoming season, Bob Russell, GMHL President, says two investors have offered to buy the team.

However, Jhovanna Velez, a business representative for the team’s owners Troy and Erica Rondon-Kahler, says the family has already received six to eight offers for the team. “They hope to conclude this very, very quickly,” she says.

Neither Velez nor Russell provided more details on the proposed offers.

“We don’t want to lose the location,” says Russell, pointing out Gravenhurst is one of the GMHL’s “icon locations” and has been involved with the league since its inception nearly two decades ago.

Being that two investors have already reached out to the league, Russell says he’s confident the team will be sold before the Feb. 1, 2024 deadline set by the league. However, he adds it’s not out of the question for the team to be owned by the league if they aren’t sold by that date.

Russell explains the team’s mandatory leave of absence stems from its former President Troy Kahler being charged with assault during a Dec. 16, 2022, game in Sturgeon Falls.

Provincial Constable Rob Lewis says in a Dec. 16, 2022 media release that police were called to an arena on O’Hara St. in West Nipissing just after 9 p.m. He says a person had been assaulted but did not require medical attention.

Kahler was later arrested and charged with assault.

Velez says the matter is still before the courts. Kahler’s next court date is scheduled for May 4 in North Bay.

Russell says because of that, Kahler has been placed on an operational suspension.

Russell says he and other league officials met with the Kahler family to discuss the next steps for the team. “Through our meeting with them, it was decided that it was the best thing to do for this season to give them a year to sell the team,” explains Russell.

Velez declined to comment on the league’s decision. “The family has decided they’re going to move in a different direction with other hockey avenues,” she says.

The team is currently based in Gravenhurst and plays at the Graeme Murray Arena.

“We have no commitments currently or in the future with the team or GMHL,” says Shawna Patterson, Interim Director of Recreation & Culture.

“The family will continue to support Gravenhurst,” says Velez. “They’ve been there for over 50 years.”