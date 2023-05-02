The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says all vehicles must share the road.

It comes after the police report the highest number of motorcycle deaths in Ontario since 2017. In 2022, provincial police officials say there were 44 deaths. Sgt. Rob Simpson says nine were in the Central Region, which includes Muskoka.

Police say failing to yield the right of way, excessive speed, and inattentive driving are among the leading factors in motorcycle fatalities over the past decade.

The data collected by the provincial police shows 61 percent of motorcyclists are at fault for the fatalities. Also, riders between 45 and 64 years old make up half of the motorcycle fatalities in the past 10 years. Further to that, 38 percent of OPP-investigated motorcycle fatalities have happened on provincial highways.

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and provincial police are reminding motorcyclists, as well as other motorists, to be responsible, defensive, attentive, and to not drive impaired. They suggest bikers wear bright, protective equipment and clothing to ensure they can be seen.