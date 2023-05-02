Five locations in Gravenhurst will be lit up in royal emerald green lighting ahead of King Charles III’s coronation on May 6.

The Gravenhurst train station, Town of Gravenhurst municipal office, Opera House, Kinsmen Park, and Cockburn Square at the Muskoka Wharf will be lit up.

“We send best wishes to His Majesty and thank him for his service,” said Mayor Heidi Lorenz.

Town officials say the light display is being led by the Department of Canadian Heritage and follows what many communities in the United Kingston are doing.

Gravenhurst has a long history with the Royal Family. In July 1959, the late Queen Elizabeth II, Charles’ mother, visited to celebrate the official opening of the barge at what is now Gull Lake Rotary Park. Fred Schulz, coordinator for Music on the Barge, remembered the moment in Sept. 2022 when the Queen passed away.