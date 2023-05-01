May is Community Living Month in Ontario, and the not-for-profit’s local branch is asking people to mark it by being kind.

According to Jennifer Jerrett of Community Living Huntsville (CLH), inclusion of people with disabilities has made great strides since the organization was founded in 1962. However, she says it could look even better in the future.

“I think it’s important for people to realize how far we’ve come from the days of institution to today, but it’s really important that people realize we still have a long way to go for inclusion,” says Jerrett. “It’s just being aware of the people in your community, it’s being aware of your surroundings, it’s being aware of how you treat people.”

Jerrett says that could be as simple as saying hello to someone you’ve never met, or holding the door for a stranger. “That’s how we all become inclusive, just by spreading love and kindness,” she says.

A flag raising was held Monday morning at Town Hall to kick off the month. Jerrett says downtown businesses will display signs to show their support, and both Town Hall and CLH’s office will be lit up in blue and green the night of May 8 to celebrate the occasion.