Free dresses, suits, and other formal wear will be available through the Bracebridge Library’s “Say Yes to Your Dress” program.

Ashleigh Whipp, community engagement coordinator at Bracebridge Library, says to not let the name scare you away: there will be formal wear for everyone. “We have some beautiful suits, and we also have dress shirts and ties this year, which is fabulous,” she says.

Whipp adds that donations of gently used formal wear are being taken until May 6 at 94 Manitoba St.

The outfits will be set up on racks and given away on a first-come-first-serve basis on May 13 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Whipp suggests arriving right at 10. “Some beautiful dresses will definitely be snapped up right away,” she says.

While the idea behind the program is to help someone find an outfit for prom or their graduation ceremony, Whipp says they always have a wide variety of formal wear for almost every occasion. “Somebody will find exactly what they’re looking for,” she says.

Whipp explains the program is open to any teen in Muskoka or the surrounding area. She asks that anyone showing up know their size because there will be very limited room to change. “It’s more of a snatch-and-grab kind of thing,” she adds.