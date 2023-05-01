The Muskoka Queer Film Festival (MQFF) will be held on May 17, which is the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing the Muskoka Queer Film Festival back for a fourth year and this time we’re live and in-person at the Rene M. Caisse Memorial Theatre, says Shawn Forth, member of the MQFF jury.

Tickets are pay what you can with a recommended donation of $25. They can be purchased online.

According to Forth, the event will feature five short films and a feature celebrating different sides of queer life and history with films produced in Canada and internationally from places like the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The line-up is available on the festival’s website.

Students with the Trillium Lakelands District School Board will attend the festival with Forth saying it will serve as a “day of educational programming.”

“MQFF was conceived to be an in-person community event in 2020, however, COVID-19 had other plans,” says Michelle Emson, theatre manager and technical director of the Rene M. Caisse Memorial Theatre. “The first three sessions were presented online, but we are extremely excited to be holding this year’s festival in person at the beautiful Rene M. Caisse Memorial Theatre as originally intended.”