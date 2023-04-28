More changes this spring to Muskoka’s waste collection.

The curbside bag limit from the fall is still in place, with one free bag per week. If you live outside a green bin area, the limit is two, and all residents get an extra bag the weeks of Victoria Day, Canada Day, the August Civic Holiday, and Labour Day.

Residents can also drop off one free bag per week of diapers or incontinence products at any district waste facility.

Officials say new waste contractor Green For Life Environmental will start pickups on summer-only roads next week, and residents are reminded to put their bins out by 7:00 a.m..

They add that the South Gibson and Honey Harbour depots in Georgian Bay will have new staffed hours, with all this information available at the district’s website.