The flood warning continues for our region.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says river flows will remain above flood thresholds for several days, and low-lying areas are affected to varying degrees.

That’s around the North Branch Muskoka River from Huntsville to Bracebridge, South Branch Muskoka River from Lake of Bays to Bracebridge, the Bala Reach, and Moon River.

Officials say forest access roads are prone to washouts, residents should take steps to secure vulnerable property, and children and pets should be supervised closely.