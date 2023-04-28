Monday, May 1 marks the first day of Tim Hortons’ annual Smile Cookie campaign.

The campaign, which will run until May 7, benefits local charities and community groups chosen by the over 4,300 Tim Hortons restaurants in Canada.

In Muskoka, the Tim Hortons at 295 Wellington St. in Bracebridge will give 100 percent of the proceeds from selling the cookies to the Bracebridge Lions Club and the Port Carling Lions Club. In Huntsville, at the Tim Hortons at 59 King William St., the money raised will go to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation.

Christina Hunter, chair of Gravenhurst Public School’s (GPS) parent council, says the money raised in Gravenhurst will support their playground project. “It’s a huge undertaking,” she explains.

Fundraising has been ongoing for about a year now, she continues, and they’ve raised around $2,000. Hunter estimates the new playground will cost around $100,000.

The cookies cost $1.50 plus tax.

Hunter points out that the Gravenhurst Tim Hortons locations supported Muskoka Beechgrove Public School and were incredibly successful in raising close to $20,000. She’s hopeful the campaign will be equally successful this year for GPS.

“We’re excited,” says Marie Laing, assistant manager at the Tim Hortons just off Hwy. 11. “Everyone loves making the cookies.”

The Gravenhurst Tim Hortons locations are at 150 Talisman Dr. and 2329 Hwy. 11 S.